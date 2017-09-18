France, Belgium to vie for Davis Cup title

Paris, Sep 18 (IANS) France will clash against Belgium on November 24-26 in the Davis Cup final after defeating Serbia. Belgium defeated Australia.

The teams from the neighbouring countries are again in the running for a title after two years, with France coached by Yannick Noah returning to title play three years after falling to Switzerland in the semifinals in Lille's Pierre Maouroy stadium, reports Efe.

France are looking to notch its 10th win in this year's Davis Cup competition thanks to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's victory over Dusan Lajovic.

After an evenhanded first day of play at Lille, France managed to win the doubles elimination round, with Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hughes Herbert the victors, raising the country's point total to 2-1 and earning a finals berth.

France will serve as the "home" team against Belgium, who on Saturday won their doubles match and then added to that triumph by downing Australia on Sunday at Brussels.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, his country's great hope, was unable to bring the team into another final.

David Goffin and Steve Darcis won the semifinals doubles round, sealing Belgium's return to a Davis Cup final.

Goffin's play was decisive, beating Kyrgios 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4, and after that 77th-ranked Darcis downed Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-5 and 6-2.

Belgium will go up against France for the third final in their history after 1904 and 2015.

--IANS

gau/mr