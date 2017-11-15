France, Belgium name squads for Davis Cup final

Paris, Nov 15 (IANS) France and Belgium announced their squads without much surprise for the 2017 Davis Cup tennis tournament final later this month.

France captain Yannick Noah recruited Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille, Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tsonga and Pouille, positioned 15th and 18th in ATP rankings respectively, can earn their places in singles. Mahut and Herbert, currently featuring at ATP Finals in London, are expected to play in doubles.

The quartet combined to eliminate Serbia in September's semi-finals. France will take Benneteau and Gasquet as substitutes.

Benneteau, 35, earned his place in the squad after flying high at the Paris Masters earlier this month, as he saw off Tsonga, David Goffin and Marin Cilic en route to the final four.

However, the squad is subject to any change until the drawing ceremony on November 23, according to players' physical and mental conditions.

Noah's Belgian counterpart Johan Van Herck called up Goofin, Steve Darcis, Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur De Greef, with Joris De Loore as a reserve.

Nine-time winner France will host Belgium at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the northern city of Lille, seeking its first title since 2001, after falling short in 2002, 2010 and 2014 finals.

Clinching its first title is the mission for Belgium after making its second final appearance for the past three years.

