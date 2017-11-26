France beat Belgium 3-2 to claim 10th Davis Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): France won their tenth Davis Cup title when Lucas Pouille squashed Belgian's Steve Darcis by 6-3 6-1 6-0 to give the hosts a 3-2 victory in the final against Belgium on Sunday.

This was their first title since they beat Australia in 2001 before three defeats in the final in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

Belgium, on the other hand has yet to win the title, having now lost three finals after defeats in 1904 and 2015.

Yannick Noah, the last Frenchman to win a grand slam title, celebrated his third title as captain after leading France to victory in 1991 and 1996.

"It was a victory we had been dreaming off. It's a united group. It was a tough weekend against a good Belgian team. Lucas played a fantastic final match," the Independent quoted Noah as saying.

France took the lead when the pair of Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, beat Belgian's Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore in four sets.

However, Belgian's David Goffin on Sunday levelled for 2-2 against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with a 7-6(5) 6-3 6-2 win as the world number seven sent the tie into a decider.

The final match saw Pouille going for the throat, racing to a 3-0 lead against Darcis.

"There's nothing more beautiful than winning as a team in front of my friends and family. Now we're going to celebrate and enjoy it," said Pouille.(ANI)