France Ambassador to India inaugurates Max Tower L'Opera in UP's Noida

France Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler inaugurated Max Tower L'Opera in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. This is the 21st outlet of L'Opera, replete with tasteful art installations, the outlet embodies Parisian refinement and luxury at its finest. One is greeted by the signature aroma of the freshly baked croissants, artisanal breads and a whole range of pastries and cake wafting through the air. France Ambassador to India said, "India is market for high quality pastry and bakery, the opening of 21st outlet of Max Tower L'Opera in India is amazing Indo- France success story".