Fourth Woman President of AAPI, Who is Anupama Gotimukula?

Anupama Gotimukula has been elected president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) and assumed leadership of the association on 4 July.

She is the fourth woman to take up the leadership role and has expressed her priorities to make AAPI a leader by catering to the needs of the Indian-American community.

She aims to establish a support system for members going through racial discrimination in the US. In addition to that, she has envisioned better and more affordable healthcare services and the indulgence of charitable institutions globally.

The American Bazaar calls her soft spoken, thoughtful and visionary. "As a woman leader, she wants to make AAPI a premium healthcare leader, primarily focusing to improve and reform the current healthcare system and help towards making a better healthcare model for the patients," the publication reported.

"I like to hope. I am a passionate people person with a pleasing personality. I strive to be an empathetic team leader and good listener, always seeking and doing my best to achieve the team’s goals." - Anupama Gotimukula told American Bazaar

Gotimukula graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, NTR University of Health Sciences in India, after which she did Residency at University of Miami and University of Illinois, and Fellowship in Pediatric Anesthesiology at University of Michigan. She has been working as a board certified pediatric anaesthesiologist since 2007.

She joined the AAPI as a volunteer in 2009 and became a life member in 2010. She went on to serve as Regional Director of AAPI, and later elected as AAPI Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President before being elected as the President. She was at the fore-front of AAPI's relief to India's COVID-19 crisis.

A resident of San Antonio, Texas, Dr Gotimukula assumed other leadership roles in the physician circuit. She was the President of Indo-American Physician Society SW Chapter in 2013, Treasurer/Co Chair of AAPI National Convention in 2014, and IT Chair in the following year.

"My ambition was to become a doctor, both to make my parents happy, and to do good for the community.”" - Anupama Gotimukula told the American Bazaar

(With inputs from American Bazaar)

