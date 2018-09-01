Fourth Test: Struggling England swell lead to 125 at tea on Day 3

Southampton, Sep 1 (IANS) India dominated the second session, picking up two crucial wickets as England were 152/5 in the second innings, leading by 125 runs, at tea on the third day of the fourth Test at Rose Bowl here on Saturday.

Ben Stokes (20) and Jos Buttler (22) were at the crease when umpires called for the break.

The Indian bowlers continued the session where they left. On the last ball of the first session India sent back opener Ketan Jennings and on the first ball of the second session they took Bairstow.

Unperturbed by the two quick wickets, Root played sensibly and rotated the strike. But just when things seemed good in the middle, a brilliant fielding effort from Mohammad Shami saw the English captain going back to the pavilion to make scoreboard read 122/5.

Stokes and Buttler then added 32 runs to the total when umpires decided to take the break.

Brief scores: England 246 & 154/5 (Joe Root 48, Keaton Jennings 36; Mohammad Shami 2/40) against India 273 all out.

--IANS

gau/vm