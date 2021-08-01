Four Suspected Drones Spotted in J&K's Samba District, One Near a Police Station

Four suspected drones were spotted in Bari Bhramna area of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. The drone movement was seen in an area near a police station, another at Balol Bridge and in two other nearby locations.

Police officials said they saw the suspected drone movement near police station. The drones were spotted between 9.30pm and 10.00pm.

This comes two days after drones were spotted at three different locations in Samba district late Thursday evening, prompting authorities to issue a high alert in the region.

On July 15, five drones were spotted near vital army installations. One drone was spotted in Samba district at around 8.15pm, following which multiple rounds were fired at it. Another drone was seen at around 8.05pm at Pansar in Kathua district. Drones were also suspected to have been spotted at three other locations in Jammu — Amphala area, Kharian in Miran Sahib and Satwari.

On July 23, the Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district. The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border and it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

These drone movements come after the drone blast at Jammu Air Force station in June, which injured two Indian Air Force personnel. In this case, the attackers used a cocktail of RDX and nitrate in the IEDs, which were used to carry out the blast using two drones in a first-of-its-kind terror attack. The National Investigation Agency is currently investigating case. It has been suspected that the drones came from across the border.

