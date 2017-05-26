Four semi-finalists for Red Bull Tashan Kabaddi meet decided

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) Classical Nationals, Y.F.A. Jaraganahalli, National Sports Club and H.M.T. Colony Boys will on Saturday compete in the semi-finals of the first-ever Red Bull Tashan Kabaddi championship here.

The final of the tournament will also take place on Saturday. The quarter-finals were held on Thursday.

The winners of the tournament will also get the chance to train with the Bengaluru Bulls team, before the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League in July.

A competitive tournament for players at college and club level was organised in association with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Bengaluru Bulls.

As many as 30 teams registered to compete at the inaugural edition of the tournament, with four standing the chance to make it through to the finals, at Play Arena in Kasavanahalli here.

