Four people washed away in Krishna river, one body recovered

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): The body of one out of four persons who were washed away in the Krishna river has been recovered from the river's canal at the Royyuru village in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Saturday.

As per the Sub Inspector of the Thotlavalluru Police Station, the incident took place after five people who had gone to fish were swept away in the swift currents of the river.

"Five persons went fishing in the Krishna river canal at Royyuru village in Thotlavalluru mandal this evening. Four of them were washed away as the current of the river was very strong. The body of one of them has been recovered and search for the other three is going on. The National Disaster Response Force has also been called in," he said.

The police identified the deceased as Veeraiah. His son Sayilu escaped being swept away and his brother Surya Prakash is among the three who are missing.

Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Partha Sarathi visited the spot and made inquiries about the incident. (ANI)

