Four Killed, at Least 40 Missing in Jammu and Kashmir Flash Floods; More Rain Predicted

At least four persons were killed in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Khangral on Kargil-Leh National Highway.

One mini-hydropower facility in Sangra, Sanku division, as well as some houses were damaged in the incident. This is an isolated village with limited road access and no cell phone coverage. The area is now completely blocked off, making relief and rescue efforts extremely difficult.

In another incident, flash floods caused by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region have left roughly 30-40 persons missing. Rescuers have been dispatched to the scene. The incident occurred around 4.30 am in Dacchan tehsil’s Honzar village in the district.

The meteorological department has issued a weather warning for the Union territory. “It is now cloudy in most parts of state with thunderstorms and showers in some areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and the surrounding areas. Widespread intermittent rain is expected to last until the 30th. Rainfall ranging from heavy to very heavy is also predicted in some areas. It may cause flash floods, mudslides, landslides, and waterlogging, especially in low lying areas,” it said.

Meanwhile, around 10 people are reported missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, a senior disaster management official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Udaipur in Lahaul at around 8 pm on Tuesday, state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Two tents of labourers and a private JCB have been washed away, he said, adding that a 19-year-old labourer, Mohammad Altaaf, was injured while around 10 people are reported missing. Altaaf, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has been referred to a nearby hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here