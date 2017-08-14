Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Colombo, Aug 14 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Navy on Monday said it has arrested four Indian fishermen for poaching in its waters.

A fishing trawler was seized in the island's northern waters, 18 nautical miles north of Point Pedro, Xinhua news agency cited the navy as saying.

"The arrested fishermen as well as the trawler and fishing gear were brought to the naval base in Kankesanthurai," the navy said.

More than 60 Indian fishermen were arrested last week for poaching in Sri Lankan waters. Fifteen bottom trawlers belonging to them were also seized.

Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen often face arrests when they enter each other's territorial waters illegally. India and Sri Lanka are divided by a narrow strip of sea.

--IANS

