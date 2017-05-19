Four-goal Kane shines as Tottenham hammer Leicester in PL clash

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Crude oil rose 0.75 per cent to Rs 3,227 per barrel in futures market today as speculators created fresh bets, taking positive cues from global markets. At Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in current month was trading higher by Rs 24, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 3,227 […]

London [U.K], May 19 (ANI): Star striker Harry Kane smashed four times as Tottenham once again produced a spectacular performance to sweep aside title holder Leicester City 6-1 in their penultimate Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Friday.

Tottenham remained in possession throughout the match, with Kane putting his side ahead in the 25th minute of the match.

In the 36th minute, Son Heung-min doubled the lead for Tottenham before Ben Chilwell gave Leicester some hope with his first Premier League goal in the 59th minute.

However, Kane’s header in the 63rd minute and a brilliant second goal from Son just eight minutes later ended the Foxes’ resistance.

Kane then hammered twice in the closing stages to clinch the dominant win for Mauricio Pochettino’s swashbuckling side, goal.com reported.

This was visitors 13th win in their last 16 games in all competitions, having already cemented second place in the league standings with 83 points.

Meanwhile, Kane’s haul moved him two ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Premier League’s golden boot award with 26 goals ahead of Sunday’s season-finale against Hull City.

Tottenham had also challenged Leicester for the title last season, before eventually finishing third.(ANI)

