Four FIRs, 20 Crimes: The Price Of Protesting The CAA For Sadaf Jafar

Sadaf Jafar, a political activist, was the only woman arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on 19 December, 2019 in Lucknow.

NEW DELHI — Sadaf Jafar, a member of the Congress Party, says that she knew that her name was in two First Information Reports in connection with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh, but the political activist recently found out that the UP Police has added her two more FIRs.

Jafar says she is now booked in four FIRs containing 34 criminal provisions, with some of them common to all the FIRs. HuffPost India counted 20 separate crimes in the four FIRs.

Jafar, who was the only woman arrested in Lucknow following an anti-CAA protest on 19 December, has alleged that she was tortured while in police custody in Hazratganj Police Station.

The protest, held amidst Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on dissent in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state, descended into chaos and violence that gripped UP in the days that followed. Over a thousand people were arrested including almost all the prominent social and political activists in Lucknow, even the elderly among them.

It took nearly a month for the anti-CAA protest to resume, this time in the form of a sit-in staged mostly by Muslim women near the iconic Ghanta Ghar, inspired by the sit-in staged by women in Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

Jafar, a 43-year-old mother of two children and a former school teacher, told HuffPost India that she knew about two FIRs — the first registered at the Hazratganj Police Station on 19 December in connection with the anti-CAA protest that same day, and the second registered at Thakurganj Police Station on 10 February in connection with the Ghanta Ghar protest.

Jafar says she found out about the other two FIRs on Tuesday when she was summoned to the Thakurganj Police Station to complete certain formalities with respect to FIRs.

“It is only when I went there that I found out that my name had been appended to the FIRs,” said Jafar, speaking to HuffPost India over the phone.

"I could see it coming. What is happening in Delhi is...

