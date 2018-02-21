Foundation stone laid for integrated office building of Aviation Regulatory Authorities

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ashok Gajapati Raju, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, laid the foundation stone for an integrated office complex of the aviation regulatory authorities. Once built, the facility will improvise the coordination between the various departments of aviation regulatory authorities. Underlining the importance of a conducive environment required for an efficient output, the minister of civil aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju acknowledged the efforts being put in by the Airports Authority of India. The Integrated Office building at Safdurjung Airport will have offices of Director General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India and Airports Authority of India. The three storied building will be a masterpiece of glass and stone cladding having contemporary glass look facades. It will also have designs which will be Eco-Friendly and will have roof mounted solar panels and shall also invest in rain water harvesting. AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said the building is going to be constructed to provide a state of the art congenial environment and also keeping in mind the convenience of the staff. To be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 304 crores, the integrated office is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.