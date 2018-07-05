Foundation laid for AAI's Civil Aviation Research Organization in Hyderabad

Union minister for Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, laid foundation stone for Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. The upcoming research centre will cater to Air Navigation Systems (ANS) and Airport Engineering research to keep in pace with the exponential growth in Air Traffic in India. Civil Aviation Minister said the focus of the centre will be on pursuing inter-disciplinary solutions to improve the civil aviation sector. To be spread in 27 acres of land, the research centre is initiated by the Airports Authority of India. AAI has made an allocation of Rs 1,200 crores, spread over 12 years, for establishing RandD infrastructure including building, establishing labs, procurement of tools, skill development and transfer of know how. In the next 12 years, the Civil Aviation Research Organisation will focus in areas including Airspace Structure and Management, Aerodrome operations, Air Traffic Management, Air Traffic Flow Management and Communication, Navigation and Surveillance. AAI's research centre will work in close partnership with US -based MITRE Inc, Boeing Technologies and other academia and industries.