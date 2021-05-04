Fosun and Baoding Med-Joy Medical team up to aid India with 15,000 oxygen concentrators to provide oxygen to local patients

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 2, 2021, Fosun announced that another batch of medical supplies – 15,000 Med-Joy oxygen concentrators – would be delivered to frontline areas affected by the pandemic in India. In just three days, this is the second time that Fosun has rushed to provide aid to India. Given India's current oxygen shortage, Fosun and Baoding Med-Joy Medical, the largest exporter of molecular sieve oxygen concentrators in China, have come together to jointly provide oxygen to local COVID-19 patients.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health of India on May 1, there were more than 400,000 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in India in a single day, setting new record for newly diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in the country in a single day. The cumulative number of confirmed cases is close to 19.165 million, with 3,523 deaths recorded in a single day, bringing the total deaths to more than 211,000. At the same time, India has recorded more than 300,000 new cases in a single day for 10 consecutive days now, and many places have reported shortages of medical resources, such as hospital beds, medical oxygen, and medicine.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minster of India, said on April 25 that 'the storm of infections has shaken India'. India's medical system has nearly collapsed under this heavy pressure, and the country urgently needs oxygen, which is precisely what the patients need the most. On the same day, Zhang Wenhong, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University, publicly said, 'At present, what India needs the most is oxygen. Oxygen is better than any medicine and can effectively reduce the mortality rate of younger patients'.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic at the beginning of last year, Fosun immediately established a 'Global War Command against COVID-19' to pay close attention to the trend of the spread of the pandemic in various places and continue to carry out its 'global humanitarian aid program'. After the outbreak of the pandemic in India, Fosun immediately contacted its teams in China and India to understand the local situation and demands. After learning that there was a severe shortage of frontline medical oxygen production equipment, which caused difficulties in coping with the surge in patient demand, Fosun Trade immediately contacted Baoding Med-Joy Medical, a leading manufacturer of oxygen concentrators in China, and made every effort to deploy the sorely needed oxygen concentrators in India.

A Chinese company that has invested heavily in the oxygen concentrator market for more than 16 years, Baoding Med-Joy Medical is a company that specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of medical molecular sieve oxygen concentrators both inside and outside China. It has an independent research and development team and management team, and has obtained seven patents, including invention patents, for independent intellectual property rights. Since its establishment, Baoding Med-Joy Medical has obtained China's 'CFDA' registration, the European Union's 'CE' certification, the European Union's Free Sale Certificate, the United States of America's 'FDA' certification, and other certifications in 36 countries, and exported products to more than 100 countries, including the United States of America, Israel, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The company is an approved supplier of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), the United Nations, and the World Health Organization and is China's number one exporter of molecular sieve oxygen concentrators for four consecutive years.

Med-Joy oxygen concentrators include the registered 3L and 5L oxygen concentrators that are in widespread use in China, as well as 10L high-flow medical molecular sieve oxygen concentrators that the company was the first to develop and register, making the company a benchmark for the industry. The 10L high-flow medical molecular sieve oxygen concentrator is an oxygen generator that is suitable for the needs of COVID-19 patients as they need to rely on their own immunity to recover in the early stage of the coronavirus due to the lack of drug treatment during this stage. This means the most important thing is to get enough oxygen as the lack of oxygen may cause breathing difficulties, suffocation, and death. Med-Joy had already obtained the 'CE' certification for the 10L model of oxygen concentrators before the outbreak of the pandemic. The recent surge in orders from India for oxygen concentrators from China has also given Med-Joy a great advantage in the field of large-flow oxygen concentrators.

'Med-Joy has invested heavily in India for more than ten years and knows the local situation very well. To ensure the quality of its oxygen concentrators, the company insists on making standard large-capacity machines. It is possible to trace the production process of each oxygen concentrator to the source, and quality control is strict. In addition to providing high-quality products suitable for the local environment in India, during these years, Med-Joy has also been committed to promoting the use of oxygen concentrators locally and providing its services to patients there,' said Sun Baoan, Chief Medical Engineer of Baoding Med-Joy Medical. 'After the outbreak of the pandemic, oxygen concentrators will become a strategic resource that will be needed for a long time in various regions. In the second half of the year, Med-Joy will also launch three 1.5-3kg DC portable models of the equipment for people who have recovered from COVID-19'.

'To combat the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, Fosun Trade and Baoding Med-Joy Medical used their respective expertise and resources to provide medical supplies and services to areas hit hard by the coronavirus based on customers' needs. Fosun Trade hopes to have a long-term cooperation with Baoding Med-Joy Medical in order to introduce the high-quality Chinese smart manufacturing to more customers, making Chinese products famous throughout the world while contributing to the fight against the pandemic,' said Li Haifeng, Chairman of Fosun Trade.

