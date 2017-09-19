Forward Preeti to lead India A in women's Australia Hockey League

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Forward Preeti Dubey was on Tuesday named captain of the India A women's hockey squad for the Australian Hockey League (AHL), which starts on September 28.

Preeti will lead the attack line, while midfielder Udita be the vice captain.

The squad consists of goalkeepers Divya Thepe and Bichu Devi Kharibam, while Neelu Dadiya, Ashmita Barla, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam and Salima Tete will be given the defensive duties.

Udita, Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Nilanjali Rai and Mariana Kujur will be vying for the midfield spots in the team.

Preeti, Sangita Kumari, Jyoti, Navpreet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan will form the forward line.

It will be the first time that the India A women's team will take part in the AHL.

There will be a total of 10 teams in the tournament divided into two Pools of five teams each which will include defending champions Queensland, Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, New Zealand Development and India A Team.

Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania will give the India A team company in Pool B.

The India A team will play their opening match of the tournament against Victoria on September 29.

"Taking part in the AHL will certainly benefit our team as they will be playing against some top-class players," stated chief coach Baljeet Saini.

"The exposure this side will get will do a world of good for them and help us further in identifying the next line of talent and create a larger elite pool."

India A Women's squad:

Goalkeepers: Divya Thepe, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Neelu Dadiya, Ashmita Barla, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam, Salima Tete

Midfielders: Udita (Vice Captain), Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Nilanjali Rai, Mariana Kujur

Forwards: Preeti Dubey (Captain), Sangita Kumari, Jyoti, Navpreet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan.

