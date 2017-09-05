Formula One: McLaren hope to secure a supply of Renault engines next year

>Monza: The McLaren team were on Monday still hoping to secure a supply of Renault engines next year as part of a complex web of deals that would keep Honda in Formula One.

The team's French racing director Eric Boullier told reporters following Sunday's Italian Grand Prix that McLaren, frustrated by three years of disappointment with Honda, were trying to keep the Japanese manufacturer in the sport.

"It is complicated because you want to do the best for F1 as well -- it is not only about McLaren.

"Whatever will happen -- and it is a good collaborative work with all the parties in the paddock -- we all try to make the best of the situation, but I will not comment more than this."

It has been an unconfirmed open secret in the F1 paddock that McLaren is seeking to switch from Honda engines to another supplier.

Many observers believe that McLaren is hoping to land a Renault supply and move Honda to Toro Rosso, currently running with Renault power, but after several meetings in the Monza paddock no announcement was forthcoming at the weekend.