Formula One: McLaren confirm split from Honda, sign three-year deal with Renault starting next season

Honda's exit is likely to convince two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who has repeatedly threatened to quit over the misfiring Honda engines, to stay at McLaren next year.

>Singapore: Formula One team McLaren on Friday said they would stop using Honda engines and go with Renault next season, after an unsuccessful partnership with the Japanese manufacturer.

The celebrated British marque announced a three-year deal covering 2018, 2019 and 2020 with Renault, who said they were splitting with Toro Rosso " who will now be powered by Honda.

The announcements had been widely flagged and could ultimately herald a shake-up in the pecking order of Formula One, which is currently dominated by Mercedes and Ferrari.

"Today's announcement gives us the stability we need to move ahead with our chassis and technical programme for 2018 without any further hesitation," said McLaren executive director Zak Brown.