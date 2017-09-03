Formula One: After Lewis Hamilton clinched record 69th pole, here are Brit's best qualifying performances

Ladies and gentlemen, Lewis Hamilton has done it. He is officially the holder of the maximum number of pole positions, pipping Michael Schumacher's earlier record of 68 poles. The pursuit of greatness is something that drives every F1 driver and now, the only one Hamilton will be competing with is himself. He described himself as "dancing in the rain kind of happy" a poetic description given that his feat occurred in a wet qualifying session at Monza.

Interestingly, Hamilton is 'only' a three times world champion " not a small feat, but there are several other who have as many titles or more. However, he has managed to deliver amazingly consistent results even in seasons where he was not champion. He has scored poles in every season he has raced in (that's 10 seasons in total). He has started 34% of his races from pole.

Fernando Alonso has recently made statements that Hamilton's pole record is largely due to his car (and the dominance offered by it). While there is truth in this, we also have to remember that most F1 greats have triumphed under similar conditions, with a dominant car at their disposal.

Here's a throwback to Hamilton's most memorable pole performances:

>Canadian Grand Prix, 2007: In only his sixth race in Formula 1, a young Lewis Hamilton grabbed a decisive pole in Canada, pipping his teammate, the prolific Fernando Alonso. This pole also resulted in Hamilton's debut victory in the sport, announcing his arrival in the paddock as a rookie driver to watch out for. Interestingly, Hamilton had a fairly successful debut season in the sport scoring a total of six pole positions, which is a record for a debutant.

>Hungarian Grand Prix, 2007: Lewis Hamilton's popularity and talent in Formula 1 was well established in 2007, his debut season. But, by the time the circus reached Hungary by mid-season, did his status of being Mclaren's groomed junior driver started bothering Fernando Alonso? While the jury is out there still debating this topic, and despite Alonso's alleged foul-play, Hamilton secured pole position and went on to win the race by leading every lap of the race, the first for any driver in that season.

>British Grand Prix, 2007: For any F1 driver, winning at home is always special. For Hamilton, clinching his first-ever pole position at home in Silverstone was doubly special because although Britain is considered the cradle of Formula 1, there had been a dearth of talent from Britain in recent years bringing in the big results. Moreover, the race was also Mclaren's home race. Unfortunately, he had to wait another year to win at home, but managed a P3 finish much to the crowd's delight. This brings us to another interesting statistic " Hamilton has failed to be on the podium in only 16/69 races, meaning a pole-to-podium conversion rate of about 77% is commendable.

>Korean Grand Prix, 2011: Clinching pole is easy when you're in the fastest car, but what's truly remarkable is winning pole when the dominant car on the grid isn't yours. Hamilton's pole at the 2011 Korean Grand Prix came in a situation like this. In fact, Hamilton's pole broke Red Bull's streak of winning 16 pole positions. Korea is also a clue to Hamilton's record of having won poles at most tracks on the calendar. Only pole positions at Magny Cours (France), Istanbul (Turkey) and Buddh International Circuit (India) have eluded him through his career. Conversely, he has had six poles each at Australia, China, Canada and Italy.

>Chinese Grand Prix, 2013: Hamilton's move to Mercedes was fairly surprising for many, especially since they had a car that will still to be proven and Mercedes was still a relatively new setup back then. When Hamilton managed to clinch pole at China in 2013, it served a sort of validation for this move (although his first win with the team didn't come till halfway through the season). We cannot speak of Hamilton's time at Mercedes without referencing his unique rivalry with teammate Nico Rosberg. He retains the privilege of being the only teammate to have scored more poles than Hamilton in a given season. In 2014, Rosberg had four more poles than Hamilton. This is an especially interesting statistic given that Hamilton has had champion teammates such as Alonso and Jenson Button.

