Formula One 2017: Sebastian Vettel wins Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari had a one, two finish has Sebastian Vettel edged out Kimi Raikkonen to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. Vettel clocked a time of 1:44:44.340. Raikkonen was +3.145 back and away by +3.745, Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull took the third place. Looking at the drivers’ standings for the season, Vettel leads the race, have 129 points in the bag. Lewis Hamilton is number two, having 104 points. Valtteri Bottas is next with 75 points.

With this win on Sunday, his second ever win at Monte Carlo, having won it last in 2011, Vettel notched his third victory of the season, following his success at the Bahrain and Australia Grand Prix.

After the race, Vettel while talking to Sky Sports said, “Unbelievable – it was such an intense race. I was hoping to have a better launch. Kimi had a really good start but I had to be patient. I went through a really tricky phase with some tricky tyres – they started to slide but had a second chance after the pit.”

He further added, “I got a couple of really good laps where I could control the pace and I was able to use the safety car. This circuit is tricky with cold tyres. We couldn’t plan much but the plan was to pull away and as soon as the gap opened I took it. I was surprised myself. It is very special to win here. We will have a fun night and we have enough time to prepare for Canada.”