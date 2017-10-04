Formula 1 podcast: From ceramic microphones enhancing engine sound to Graham Keilloh's novel idea

We discuss Paul Hembrey's idea of introducing 'mini cups' along side the World Championship and Graham Keilloh's novel idea of crowning the driver with the maximum race laps led as that season's drivers' champion.

Is Formula 1 going too artificial by thinking of introducing ceramic microphones to enhance the sounds of the F1 engines? Or is it an acceptable solution from a sports broadcast point of view? Unlike the DRS, this is one solution that we don't mind supporting.

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 podcast, we wonder if the race organisers of the Malaysian Grand Prix blurted out the absolute truth about the sport, while also claiming that they wouldn't play host to Formula 1 even if it was offered for free! Ouch!

And then of course, we have our usual Mclaren-Honda section, along with a much-needed one for Daniel Ricciardo. As we look forward to Suzuka, let's hope Ferrari's engines don't hit Honda mode yet again.

Tune in to listen to the full podcast:

