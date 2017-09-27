Formula 1 podcast: Did the success of Singapore Grand Prix lead to Malaysia's departure?

After 19 illustrious years, Formula 1 will bid adieu to the Malaysian Grand Prix (and the Sepang International Circuit) this Sunday.

After 19 illustrious years, Formula 1 will bid adieu to the Malaysian Grand Prix (and the Sepang International Circuit) this Sunday. While the gesture to release a full-race edit of the 2001 Malaysian Grand Prix is a good one, did the success of the Singapore Grand Prix cause Malaysian Grand Prix's exit from the Formula 1 calendar? Or have the Motorsport fans in Malaysia chosen MotoGP over Formula 1?

Both the races are geographically so close to each other, and over the last few years, they have been scheduled within the space of a fortnight. The MotoGP race at Malaysia is held about 30 days after the F1 Grand Prix. Would fans in Malaysia be willing to spend so much on tickets in a month on Motorsport?

In this week's episode, Mithila Mehta and Kunal Shah talk about the Red Bull Racing-Aston Martin partnership " will James Bond make an appearance in Formula 1? Will Red Bull or Formula 1 use 007 to promote the sport? We were the first ones to suggest this!

Will the Strolls have a say in selecting the lead Williams driver in 2018? Are McLaren already jumping the gun with Renault? And finally, who will jump on the top step of the podium in Sepang while the FIA have tightened the rule for jump-starters? All this and more on the Inside Line F1 Podcast.

