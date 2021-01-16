Former Uttarakhand minister Navprabhat appeals Congress workers to donate money to Ram temple trust

Former Uttarakhand Minister and Congress leader Navprabhat. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Minister and Congress leader Navprabhat on Saturday appealed to party workers to donate money for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya.

"Dear party workers, I am making a special request to all of you for important work. The construction work of symbol of India's unity Ram temple is going to start in Ayodhya. A few of our respected friend is walking around for getting people's support," Navprabhat said in a video statement.

"I appeal to all of you to give your support and I request rise above the religious parochial and collect funds for this national monument. We will collect the funds and through SDM will send the money to trust for the construction of the Ram temple," he added.

The donation drive for the construction of the Ram temple begun on January 15 and will go on till February 27.

According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)