Former UNFPA consultant accuse Country Head of sexual harassment

Former consultant of United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) Prashanti Tiwari has registered an FIR against India head of the agency for alleged incidents in the past. She accused him of sexual harassment and abuse. She has also accused UNFPA Assistant Representative of 'character assassination'. "I've complained about the same to MEA. I have asked the government to waive off his immunity (India representative) so that he can be tried in court" said Prashanti Tiwari. "Some incidents happened at the time when he was in Patna. I didn't cower down to his demands. He began pressurising me to relent. As a result I lost my job" she added.