Former Tottenham Hotspur stars Keane, Sheringham praise club's performance

Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) Two Tottenham Hotspur legends - Robbie Keane and Teddy Sheringham - on Monday praised the English Premier League side's recent performances and exuded confidence that the club would win greater glory in future.

Asked whether Tottenham can win the English Premier League, where they are now placed third behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United, famed Irish striker Keane said: "I would like to think so. But at this moment of time Manchester City look very, very strong."

Keane, who played seven and half years for Tottenham in two stints between 2002 and 2011, said the club needed to win "some sort of Cup".

"If they win a Cup in the next two years, this will give them some momentum for the future. If they keep this team together, the young players, that it will great," said Keane, who is turning out for the Indian Super League side Atletico Kolkata for the 2017-18 season.

England World Cupper Sheringham, who spent seven seasons with Totteham Hotspur between 1992 and 2003 (with a stint with Manchester United from 1997-2001), was all praise for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"I have been very impressed with what Pochettino has been doing here this season. In fact for the last three seasons he has developed Tottenham into a very formidable football club.

"They are getting better every year. Who knows, Manchester city may look phenomenal at the moment, but things change very very quickly in football. And Tottenham will be hard on their heels throughout the season."

