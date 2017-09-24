Former Spanish King Juan Carlos Wins World Sailing Championship at The Age of 79

According to the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, Juan Carlos and his crew outpaced American Peter Hofmannn and Brazil's Lars Grael.

New Delhi: During the classic six competition in Vancouver former Spanish king Juan Carlos, aged 79, was crowned world sailing champion along with his crew. Juan Carlos and his crew emerged victorious in the Six Meter Class World Championship at the end of the regattas in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, Juan Carlos and his crew outpaced American Peter Hofmannn and Brazil’s Lars Grael. The classic six category consisted of 21 boats designed before December 31st, 1965. The older models used wood while the latest ones use composite materials.

Total of eight round or regattas took place during the competition in this class. Juan Carlos and his crew won only once, but they sailed the most constant and were, thus, crowned winners of the race, reported royalcentral.co.uk.

Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 to make way for his son Felipe VI and since then he is spending time, sailing, which apparently happens to be his passion.