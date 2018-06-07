Former President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at Nagpur to attend RSS event

Former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at Nagpur to attend an RSS event. This has generated a lot of interest and controversy over the last few days. Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who 's been associated with the Congress for most of his political career will attend the valedictory function of the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' of RSS at Nagpur . This has generated a lot of interest and controversy over the last few days. Congress leaders have been urging him not to attend the event in the "interest of secularism". Despite various reservations expressed by Congress leaders, Pranab Mukherjee has turned a deaf ear to the words of the Congress leaders and will attend the RSS event.