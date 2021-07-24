Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar Gets TMC Rajya Sabha Ticket

Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated Jawhar Sircar for the upper house which got vacated after Dinesh Dwivedi resigned.

In a tweet from the party announced, “We are delighted to nominate Mr. @jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service and was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!”

Jawhar Sircar is a retired Indian Administrative Service officer and former Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati. Being an integral part of the government, Sircar knows in and out of the administration. His nomination will prove beneficial to the Trinamool since he will be helpful in keeping liaison with other national political parties in the future.

Sircar off late has also been know as a critic of BJP and also Central Government’s present policies. Recently, he was vocal on Bengal’s Chief Secretary tussle and is known to be very much powerful in civil servant pressure group. However, TMC feels he can correctly portray the party’s outlook in Rajya Sabha.

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP, claiming that he was unhappy about the violent episodes witnessed in West Bengal and was frustrated about not being able to speak his mind.

