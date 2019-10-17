Former PM should reflect his own failures: Goyal on Singh's remarks on economy

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on October 17 lambasted on former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his recent comments on country's economy. He countered Singh by saying, "Dr Manmohan Singh should reflect on his own failures, where he went wrong, why he couldn't maintain a strong economy and give an honest government, why he was so helpless that he had to obey orders from 10 Janpath and had no capacity to take his own decisions." Recently the Former PM Singh said, "I've said this publicly before that to reach a goal of dollor5 Tn by 2024, as against dollor2.7 Tn that we had in 2018, would require a growth rate of 10-12% pa. What's happening in BJP regime is that govt is faced with prospect of a declining rate of growth year after year." "IMF has come with statement that India's growth rate during current fiscal year will be only 6.1% as against 7.3% mentioned some months ago. With growth rate declining yr after yr I don't think there's any hope of economy reaching the target of dollor5 Trillion by 2024," he added.