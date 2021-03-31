Former PM HD Deve Gowda, Wife Test COVID +Ve; Self-Isolating

Former Prime Minister of India and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda said on Wednesday, 31 March, that he and his wife, Chennamma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he tweeted.

A day before, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had tweeted, saying his father, Farooq Abdullah, had tested positive for coronavirus and was "showing some symptoms".

India's COVID-19 trajectory has seen a rapid rise in the last few days, in what is being called the 'second wave' of the pandemic, led by the surge in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, India reported 53,480 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,21,49,335. The death toll increased by 354 to 1,62,468.

