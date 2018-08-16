Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee no more

In an unfortunate turn of events former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has passed away after a prolonged illness. The ace politician was admitted to the hospital on June 11 after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output. Later on 15th August he was shifted to life support system and breathed his last next day on 16th August. Since morning many politicians including BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah and several Union ministers visited the hospital to inquire about Vajpayee’s health. Earlier PM Modi also paid him a visit. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 and served as thrice as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, 1998 to 1999, and then from 1998 to 2004. May his soul rest in peace.