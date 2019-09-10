Former Pakistan MLA gives Kartarpur Sahib's example to explain minority discrimination

Former MLA from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Baldev Kumar, who is seeking Indian Government's assistance to get asylum on September 10, reacted on minority discrimination in the neighbouring country. He said that people who works for Pakistani agency gets special attention in respected Gurdwaras and other shrines there. Giving an example of Kartarpur Sahib, he said that the batch of Sikh pilgrims which went to Pakistan to visit the shrine didn't get rooms there, only Pakistani people got the rooms. He added that there are many incidents which can tell the tale of minority discrimination in Pakistan. The 42-year-old former MLA from Pakistan's Barikot who earlier held seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is seeking Political asylum in India as minorities are being persecuted in Pakistan. He is presently in India on a three-month Visa.