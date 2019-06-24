Former Pak FM passes away

Former Pakistan Finance Minister Abdul Sattar passed away on Sunday. He was 88."We are deeply saddened to announce that former foreign minister Abdul Sattar has passed away. He was an illustrious diplomat and an accomplished author," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement. Sattar served as the Foreign minister under then-president Pervez Musharraf government from 1999 to 2002. He was the part of Mussaraf delegation who visited India for the historic Agra Summit in 2001. Sattar also served as the foreign secretary from 1986-88."We offer our profound condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul," the statement added.