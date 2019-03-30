Former Member of Parliament earns his living by rolling 'beedis'

Unlike most of the parliamentarians in India, former MP from Sagar, Ram Singh Ahirwar has simplistic approach towards life. Ram Singh Ahirwar can be usually seen rolling 'beedis' to earn his living. For commuting, he uses a bicycle. He says that he is inspired by Osho and it has changed his life. He continued his profession of rolling beedis when his pension stalled. Ram Singh Ahirwar won the Lok Sabha elections in 1967 from Bharatiya Jana Sangh's ticket. He won the elections when Congress held a grip across India.