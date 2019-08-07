Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Sanjay Raut pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy paid his last respect to former EAM at her residence. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also paid his last respect to former EAM.