Former ISRO scientist shows confidence on India's second mission to Moon

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former scientist Nambi Narayanan on Saturday shared his views on Chandrayaan-2 which is set to be launched on July 15. Showing his confidence on Chandrayaan-2 he said that the mission will be successful and it will safely land on Moon. Telling the basic difference between both the Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, he said that Chandrayaan-2 is the continuation of Chandrayaan-1, and it's a prelude to future missions. The basic difference between Chandrayaan-1 and 2 is, previously ISRO had dropped a piece on the surface of the moon but in Chandrayaan-2 ISRO will try to soft land it. India's second mission to Moon, Chandrayaan-2, is set to be launched on July 15.