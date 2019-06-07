Former IPL Chairman backs MS Dhoni over Army crest on gloves

MS Dhoni sported a pair of wicket keeping gloves with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Force during India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa in Southampton. While speaking to ANI, Former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla backed Dhoni by saying, "It is neither a religious thing or nor a political thing. I don't think ICC should object this. ICC should reconsider it and should not put a ban. Dhoni has not violated any code of conduct".