Former Inter Milan midfielder Esteban Cambiasso retires from football to focus on possible coaching career

Former Argentine international midfielder Esteban Cambiasso has retired to focus on a possible coaching career, his final club Olympiakos confirmed on Friday.

The 37-year-old ended a stellar 19-year career, during which he won the 2009-10 Champions League with Inter Milan and five Italian Serie A titles.

"Esteban, we thank you for everything," the Greek club posted on social media.

Cambiasso recently earned an official UEFA coaching license which will allow him to immediately serve as an assistant or Under-21 coach, Greek media reported.

When his two-year contract with Olympiakos expired two months ago, Greek club Apollon Smyrni tried to sign him without success.

Cambiasso made 52 international appearances from 2000 to 2011, scoring five goals.

He spent two seasons at Real Madrid from 2002-2004, and had a year at Leicester City, playing a starring role as they escaped relegation in 2014-15, the campaign before lifting the English Premier League title.

Cambiasso played over 700 competitive games in his club career, having started with the Real Madrid B team at the age of 16.

