Former Indian Cricketers Steal the Show in New Advertisement

Cred, the card payment application, kicked up a storm with its advertisement featuring the soft-spoken Rahul Dravid as rather unhappy and enraged while driving in traffic.



They dropped another crackerjack of an advertisement on Saturday with Indian stalwarts Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh in the lead. Dressed in white jackets, the former greats are showcased as superstars of a Boy Band who win us over as they lip-sync to a jazzy bilingual melody titled “We are the OGs’’. Sarcasm remains the central theme of the ad campaign with the protagonists being given roles polar opposite to their persona.

" Meet the Venkaboys " pic.twitter.com/ELkcpb9sxt — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021

Safe to say, all the four veterans have played their parts to perfection, grooving to the beats while bringing their A-game to the table as far as acting is concerned. For those who’ve known these cricketers forever as serious, poker-faced gentlemen, this clip of theirs is like a breath of fresh air.



The lyrics of the jingle are as witty as they get. “If you are one of those GenZ, You might not know me. Just Go and Ask your Daddy, Don’t forget us because of T20s…in the 90s we were the OGs”.

Netizens welcomed the ad with open arms, evident from the fact that the Twitter post raked up 18 thousand likes and 4 thousand retweets within three hours of hitting the web.

Call us the backstreet men we aren’t boys https://t.co/nFakkGRkjF — Javagal srinath (@iamjavagal) May 1, 2021

The Dravid ad that went viral fetched 54 lac views of Youtube and became an overnight sensation.

