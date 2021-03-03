This Former Indian Cricketer Takes First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lalreceived the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2. The cricketer, who was a part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983, has shared a photo of himself while getting the jab. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that things were well organised at the hospital where he got himself vaccinated. In his tweet, he lauded Delhi’s Jeewan hospital and nursing home, and also said that he is “proud to get the jab.”

His well wishers have congratulated him on getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian national cricket team had also gotten himself vaccinated in Ahmedabad. He too shared a photo of himself getting the shot on Twitter. Thanking the medical professionals and scientists for the vaccine, Shastrilauded the efforts of the hospital where he got the first dose of the vaccine.

Natasha Poonawala, the executive director of the Serum Institute India,also got herself vaccinated. She shared the photo getting the shot on social media. The executive director of the Serum Institute India also revealed that the vaccine which is being produced in her institute has only been deemed fit after various rounds of local and international clinical trials.

All these people have taken the jab in the Phase 2 of the vaccination drive against the coronavirus. In this phase, people who are above the age of 60 and those who are above 45 with comorbidities are being given priority. According to the data released by the central government, over 25 lakh people had registered for the vaccination on Day 1 (March 1) of CoWin portal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken a shot of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. There are two types of vaccine that the Indian government has deemed fit –the first one is Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the second is Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.