Former India stumper Sameer Dighe named Mumbai Ranji coach

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Former Test wicketkeeper Sameer Dighe was on Friday named the new coach of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for the next domestic cricket season.

"Sameer Dighe has been appointed as the Mumbai Ranji Team Coach for the season 2017-18," the Mumbai Cricket Association said in a media release.

The 48-year-old Dighe, who played six Tests and 23 One-day Internationals (ODI) for India, will take over the mantle from last season's coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Another former Test cricketer Praveen Amre was also in the running before MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee, headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, put the stamp on Dighe's name.

--IANS

