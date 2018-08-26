Former India ODI opener Gopal Bose passes away

London, Aug 26 (IANS) Former India One-Day International (ODI) cricketer Gopal Bose breathed his last here on Sunday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

He was 71 and is survived by his wife and son Arijit. He had come here to visit his son and wife.

Bose was battling a kidney ailment for a long time and was admitted to a hospital here.

Bose, a right-handed batsman, played for India in one ODI at the Oval against England in 1974.

The bespectacled Bengal batsman was known for his intense concentration and ability to play long innings.

A knock of 170 for Rest of India in the Irani Trophy match against Bombay in 1973-74 brought him closer to national selection.

"Lost a very dear person today ..luckily he was with his entire family in Birmingham ..will miss him ..may his soul rest in peace," former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly tweeted after his demise.

"Saddened at the passing away of Gopal Bose, former India cricketer, shining star of Bengal cricket for many years and captain. My condolences to his family, admirers and friends in the sports fraternity," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

