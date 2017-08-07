Former French Open finalist Sara Errani fails doping test

Traces of anastrozole, used in the treatment of breast cancer but also a masking agent, were found in the urine of Errani during a doping control carried out by the International Tennis Federation

Rome: Former French Open finalist Sara Errani has failed a doping test for a hormone that can hide the presence of the male hormone testosterone, two Italian newspapers reported on Monday.

Traces of letrozole, used in the treatment of breast cancer but also a masking agent, were found in the urine of the 30-year-old former World No 5 during a doping control carried out by the International Tennis Federation, the Gazzetta dello Sport and the Corriere della Sera said.

The tests were carried out in February at her home, the reports said.

Errani was the beaten finalist at Roland Garros in 2012 and reached her highest ever world ranking of five the following year, a meteoric rise for a player who had only just broken into the world top 100.

According to the reports Errani, now 98th in the world, was due to play in Canada but has returned to Italy to defend herself.

The ITF on Monday released a statement saying that it has disqualified the affected results and imposed a period of ineligibility of two months on Errani, commencing on 3 August 2017.

Italian rower Niccolo Mornati, a four-time medallist at the world championships, tested positive in 2016 for the same substance.