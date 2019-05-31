Former foreign secretary Jaishankar takes charge as External Affairs Minister

After the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers on Thursday, former diplomat S Jaishankar was the surprise card. S Jaishankar was appointed as External Affairs Minister. He had earlier served as India's Ambassador to the United States and China. Among other positions, Jaishankar has been India's High Commissioner to Singapore and Ambassador to the Czech Republic. He was appointed after senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj stepped down from active politics and didn't contest LS polls this year.