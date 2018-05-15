Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia says difficult for Mohamed Salah to replicate club form in World Cup

Former Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday said it would be difficult for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to replicate his domestic form for his country in the upcoming World Cup. Salah scored 44 goals in 51 games in his debut campaign for Liverpool and next month, the 25-year-old will lead Egypt's first team for 28 years at the World Cup. Bhutia, during the curtain raiser ceremony of a 30-day campaign by Sony Pictures Networks India for the upcoming World Cup, said Salah will not get the same service with Egypt, which he gets with Liverpool and it would not be easy for him. The talismanic striker backed Lionel Messi-led Argentina to lift the World Cup.