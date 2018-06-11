Former footballer Anadi Barua praises India's victory against Kenya

Former Indian footballer Anadi Barua appreciated the victory of the Indian football team in the final of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday. Under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri, India beat Kenya by 2-0 to lift the trophy. Barua praised Indian footballers' game and their victory. He said, "Sunil a very good goal getter and plays with a motive of scoring goals all the time. If we get more players matching his abilities, it will be very good for Indian football."