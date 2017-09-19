Former Facebook Executive Sriram Krishnan to join Twitter product team

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Indian-born Sriram Krishnan, who was formerly with Facebook and Snap has revealed that he will be joining micro-blogging platform Twitter, effective October 2.

In a series of tweets, Sriram notified that he would be part of the twitter team, and will be reporting to Twitter's VP of Product Keith Coleman, who was appointed in December.

Owing to the impact of the platform in the recent times and an avid user himself, Sriram said, "It is something I deeply care about and I couldn't pass up a chance to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, the decision was acknowledged by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who took to twitter to welcome Sriram.

"So so so so so so excited to have you Sriram! Welcome home," he tweeted.

A popular figure in the Silicon Valley arena, Sriram will begin on October 2. However, his roles and responsibilities are unclear presently. (ANI)