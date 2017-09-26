Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff returns to Lancashire cricket as board member

Former Lancashire star Andrew Flintoff has returned to the English county at boardroom level.

>London: Former Lancashire star Andrew Flintoff has returned to the English county at boardroom level.

Flintoff began his career with Lancashire in 1995 and the all-rounder went on to shine for the county and England before injury curtailed his career in 2010.

He made a brief comeback three years ago to help Lancashire to the Twenty20 Blast final.

Flintoff has now taken a position in the club's hierarchy, with an eye to helping increase participation and attendance in the region as part of the Lancashire Cricket Foundation.

The 39-year-old, a key figure in England's 2005 and 2009 Ashes victories, said: "I am hugely honoured to have been asked to join the board and even more delighted to accept.

"I have talked to the chairman about the future and what the club and the new Lancashire Cricket Foundation wish to achieve, and it is a hugely exciting time for the game of cricket in Lancashire, and one that I am proud to be part of and contribute to."

Meanwhile, Paul Allott, a former England bowler who represented Lancashire between 1978 and 1992, has been hired as the county's director of cricket. View More