Former cricketers to feature in Pro-Am golf tourney

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) A galaxy of former international cricketers including South African legend Shaun Pollock, Sri Lankan Mahela Jayawardene and India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev will be in action during the Louis Philippe (LP) Cup Pro-Am golf tournament on August 4 at Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire club.

Among others, who have confirmed their participation are former India hockey team captain and goalkeeper Ashish Ballal, noted sports commentator Charu Sharma and former India cricketers Syed Kirmani, Murali Karthik, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatpathy Raju and Sujith Somasundar.

Commenting on his participation, Protea legend Pollock said: "I have been an avid golfer even during my playing days and look forward to teeing off at the Louis Philippe Celebrity Pro-Am in India."

"Even more exciting to me is that I will be meeting old friends like Kapil and Mahela and it will great catching up with them. Golf has helped me stay competitive even after my cricket days and the other plus is to be able to travel around the world and play in courses like the Prestige, which I have heard only good things about," he added.

Kapil, a regular on the corporate golf circuit, said: "It is fantastic that a wonderful course like the Prestige is getting to hold an event of this stature and I am very happy for the Louis Philippe Cup to have come this far."

"I congratulate the organisers for their vision and events such as these will only help grow the game further in this country. I am excited to tee-off alongside the likes of Shaun and Mahela as well as my former mates like Kirmani. It is going to be an exciting pro-am and I am eager to do well," he added.

